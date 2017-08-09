Tornado survivors thankful about plan to clear destroyed mobile home parks

Neighbor Brenda Rainey said it has been "horrible" seeing the destruction near her home everyday. (Source: WALB)

There is a plan in place for clearing the four Albany mobile home parks that were annihilated by a powerful tornado in January.

The former Paradise Village mobile home neighborhood along Holly Drive in eastern Dougherty County is marked as a danger zone.

Abandoned trailer debris fills the acreage out there.

Right next door, Radium Woods neighborhood residents have a clear view of the destruction.

Dougherty County Public Works is now accepting bids for the demolition and clean-up of these mobile home parks.

It was welcome news for one resident we spoke with, who said living next to the destruction has been depressing.

"That is real good, we don't have to look at it. It just looks horrible. It was horrible that day, I was here when it came through," said Radium Woods resident Brenda Rainey.

The county's engineering manager said the deadline for bids is Thursday at 5 p.m.

Once a contractor is selected, and the necessary pre-demolition work complete, like asbestos removal, the clean-up will take 60 days.

The engineer couldn't give a cost estimate for clean-up, except that it will likely be "millions" of dollars.

The work will be FEMA and GEMA reimbursable.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social or download our apps!