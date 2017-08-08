Classmates, teachers mourn Lee Co. High senior

Memorial for Anne Eubanks at the scene of the crash on Philema Road. (Source: WALB)

Karen Hancock, the principal at Lee County High School, said students and staff are mourning the loss of Anne Eubanks, 17.

"I mean she inspired so many people, with just her vision and her excitement and her love for life. She was so excited about her senior year, and about where she was going," Hancock said Tuesday.

The high school senior was killed in a traffic crash Saturday afternoon at Philema Road just before Hattie Bell Road in Lee County.

There is a makeshift memorial with flowers for Anne at the scene of the crash.

And, on campus, there are flowers for Anne at a permanent memorial for deceased Lee County High School students.

Classmates plan to have a banner at Friday night's football game in Anne's honor, for students to sign and later present to her family.

The principal said many student groups have come forward with ideas to remember Anne.

"At this time, it is just a matter of us getting all of those people together to come up with a best plan to embrace Anne and cherish the memories, but also to live in the moment."

Hancock said trained counselors are available for students and teachers.

