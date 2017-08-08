Lily Pad receives 10K grant for new equipment - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lily Pad receives 10K grant for new equipment

On Tuesday, the Lily Pad was presented a $10,000 check for new equipment. (Source: WALB) On Tuesday, the Lily Pad was presented a $10,000 check for new equipment. (Source: WALB)
The grant will help purchase new forensic interview recording equipment. (Source: WALB) The grant will help purchase new forensic interview recording equipment. (Source: WALB)
Executive Director Mary Martinez-Allen (Source: WALB) Executive Director Mary Martinez-Allen (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A $10,000 grant will help pay for important, new equipment for one Albany organization. 

On Tuesday, representatives from the Georgia Bar Foundation presented $10,000 in Fellows Grant funds to the Lily Pad SANE Center. 

The grant will help purchase new forensic interview recording equipment.

It will also go towards purchasing an alternative light source that uses UV light to help a trained sexual assault nurse examiner to spotlight bruises and contusions caused by violence.

"It will allow us to see bodily fluids, fibers, bruises, bite marks, that we would not be able to see with the naked eye. We are definitely excited to be able to do this. It will make a difference in our cases and the way they are prosecuted," explained Executive Director Mary Martinez-Allen.

Ken Hodges, Judge Robert Chasteen and Len Horton were all there to present the grant.  

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

