Shenandoah set to perform at Grand Theatre this weekend

The concert will be held at the Grand Theatre. (Source: WALB)

Shenandoah will perform this weekend in Ben Hill County. (Source: WALB)

South Georgia music lovers are getting another treat thanks to a Ben Hill County concert series.

Grammy Award Winning Country group, Shenandoah, will be performing at the Grand Theatre in Fitzgerald this weekend.

Local artists will also get a chance to play beforehand.

This is the fourth and final show in the Grand Concert Series.

Promoters said that online ticket sales show folks from up to 40 different towns have traveled to Fitzgerald for the concerts.

“Our Grand Theatre is a treasure," Promoter Hal Willey said. "Part of what we wanted to do was highlight the Grand Theatre, bring people to our town and highlight some of our local talent. It’s unlike anything you can find anywhere around South Georgia.”

The festivities will kick off near the Grand Theatre with food vendors and more live music starting Saturday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!