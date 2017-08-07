Jalen Collins faces 10-game suspension

Collins will not be available until November (Source: WALB)

Collins will be suspended for 10 games (Source: WALB)

Monday morning the Falcons opened their first day of camp closed to the public.

It was also their first practice since learning they'll be a man short to open the season.

Jalen Collins is facing a 10-game suspension to open the regular season.

The 2nd year cornerback out of LSU violated the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The Falcons have not ruled out parting ways with Collins.

For now, he's still in the brotherhood--though he won't be available until November 21st.

"This is something I've been struggling with that I'm working on to put behind me," Collins said. "Just ready to move forward."

Collins is eligible for preseason games.

"Off the field, its the trust issues," Head Coach Dan Quinn said. "Can we get back to where it can be a trusting relationship with the team and the staff?"

The Falcons open exhibition play Thursday night at the Miami Dolphins.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!