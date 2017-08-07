Bearcats' Pierce commits to Florida

He made the announcement via Twitter (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia all-american running back has announced he intends to get cozy in the Swamp.

Dameon Pierce announced his commitment to Florida Sunday on Twitter.

Pierce is a 4-star running back for the Bainbridge Bearcats.

Pierce de-committed from Alabama back in May, worried about playing time.

Pierce ran for more than 3,700 yards with 53 touchdowns over his past two seasons.

