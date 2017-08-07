Baconton Community Charter looks for fresh start with new head coach

A new head coach will lead the team (Source: WALB)

The Blazers are looking forward to change (Source: WALB)

The Baconton Community Charter Football team is welcoming a new leader.

Head coach Randy Grace is a man who has a reputation for fixing things.

He took a very low ranked St. Anne-Pacelli team close to the top of its divisional standings in 2014.

Now, he's joined the Blazers.

The team went 1-9 last year.

Grace said the program isn't even ten years old yet, but with 100 percent attendance at practice, and a new coaching philosophy, he hopes to amp up the ticks in the win category.

Grace said toughness and execution are going to be critical for the developing team.

Baconton Community Charter will officially start their season against Pataula Charter Academy on August 18th.

Grace said getting into a game week routine is something he looks forward to.

