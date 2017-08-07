Lee Co. football gearing up for regular season

The team is not looking too far ahead (Source: WALB)

A solid group of returning players could help Lee County football renew their pass to the playoffs.

But its not a ticket that comes without hard work, and that was evident at Trojan Field Monday.

The team made it to the second round of AAAAAA playoffs last year, but fell to Mays High.

Head coach Dean Fabrizio said the road ahead won't be easy. So, the team is taking each game week-by-week.

The Trojans return five players with D-1 offers, and a very experienced defensive backfield.

Otis Reese, a four-year starter and University of Michigan commit, is joined by other experienced players like TJ Harris and a handful of previous starters.

A competitive defense is something players said is paying off already.

"They come hard every day at practice and it only helps me to get better," Senior running back Nico Cruz said. "Iron sharpens iron. So, I love the competition every day."

The Trojans will play in their first scrimmage Friday against Cook. Fabrizio said the traditionally solid Cook program will be a good barometer of competitiveness for his team.

"Like anything else, the defense is about all 11 players playing well," Fabrizio said. "We lost a lot of great players up front, but we feel like we've got some good guys coming back there, too, that are ready to step up and make a name for themselves."

Lee County will then be the first in the state to kickoff their GHSA season the following Thursday at 5:15 p.m. against Mary Persons.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!