FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Winter Chill is Back

A few showers early this morning comes to an end. Cooler air whips-in with gusty northwest winds by midday. Winds could gust to 30 mph. Skies clear this afternoon. Below average temperatures are expected most of the week. Highs only in the 50s Today, near 60 Tomorrow and 50s again Wednesday. Lows will be in the mid 30s, until Thursday morning when we are expecting another freeze. The end of the week features a warm up. A perfect 72 degrees by Friday afternoon, and 75 Saturday. By Sunday we get close to 80 degrees. By then some clouds returns with a slight rain chance.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman





