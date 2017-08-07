FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Windy, Warm w/late PM T-showers

Warmth and wind takes over Today. The best chance of rain arrives in the early evening with scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Winds will blow from the southwest 20-25 mph and gust to 35 mph this afternoon. Temperatures top off in the lower to middle 80s. It cools to the upper 40s Tonight and then into the upper 60s Tomorrow afternoon with tons of sun. Mid 60s and near 40 degrees takes us into the weekend. Next rain chance arrives Tuesday afternoon and then it will get even colder after.

