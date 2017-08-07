FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Wet right into the weekend

Showers and some light rain greet you this morning. Showers and thunderstorms are then likely this afternoon. Highs top off in the upper 80s. Good to likely Rain chances take us into Saturday and the moisture of Harvey lifts into the Tennessee Valley. Drier air then spills-in Sunday and Labor Day. Afternoon temperatures will be near average. Morning lows will be muggy until Sunday. Some relief may come early next week. Rain chances build back mid week as a stronger cold front presses south.

