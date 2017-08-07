FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Wet & Cold Pattern - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Wet & Cold Pattern

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
Rain and chilly temperatures greet you out the door. The rain may let up some this afternoon but the temperatures will not go anywhere. Colder tomorrow by a few more degrees with occasional light rain. Drier air wins out Friday through Sunday. It will still be colder than average. A chance of rain showers and even snow showers arrives for the New Year's morning and even colder temperatures follow. 

