FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Wet & Cold Pattern

Rain and chilly temperatures greet you out the door. The rain may let up some this afternoon but the temperatures will not go anywhere. Colder tomorrow by a few more degrees with occasional light rain. Drier air wins out Friday through Sunday. It will still be colder than average. A chance of rain showers and even snow showers arrives for the New Year's morning and even colder temperatures follow.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman





Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.

Download the apps here.