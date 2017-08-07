FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Welcome rain arrives this weekend

A near freezing start warms to seasonable 60s with sunshine. The warming trend continues Tomorrow with clouds increasing. By Saturday we reach near 70 degrees. Rain chances quickly rise Saturday night and rain is expected most of Sunday. Rain totals will average 1 inch with some areas, especially south could approach 2 inches. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, but severe weather is not expected. Cooler and drier weather returns early next week.

