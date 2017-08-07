FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Weekend Warmth brings Stormy Start to the Week

Warming into the middle 70s with sunshine for the 1st 2/3 rds of the Day. Clouds thicken overnight with a slight chance of shower. Rain chances rise to the scattered side by Saturday afternoon. Highs reach the upper 70s and then near 80 by Sunday. Rain should stay away. That all changes Monday. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected. It should come in 2 rounds. The warm front in the morning and then in advance of the cold front Monday evening. These storms could be severe. Slight rain chance lingers early Tuesday. Cooler and drier air returns mid week.

Chris Zelman

