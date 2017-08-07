FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Weekend Start Cold & Ends Wet

Rain chances quickly end this morning. Cooler and drier air is blown in by a brisk northwesterly wind. Highs will only reach the middle 50s with full sunshine this afternoon. Lows fall to near freezing Saturday morning. Rain returns Sunday in earnest. It should rain most of the day. Rain totals are forecast to reach 1 inch. Drier air comes back early next week. Temperatures will warm into the 70s by mid week. Another front brings rain and even some thunderstorms Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Temperatures cool to near average by late, next week.

