FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Weekend Cold Front

A fantastic finish to the week with sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s Saturday. Rain chances rise and peak just after midnight. Much cooler and drier Sunday with some gusty northerly winds. Frost is possible Monday morning. Warming back to near 70 by Tuesday. Clouds increase and daytime highs cool back into the 60s heading into Thanksgiving. However morning lows rise to above average near 50 degrees. There will also be a slight chance of rain.



