FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warmth Plateaus this Weekend

The warming trend continues. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s Today, near 80 Tomorrow and then the lower 80s into early next week. Morning lows rise out of the 40s and close to 60 by this weekend. There will be some clouds and bump up in the humidity the next 2 days. Our next cold front arrives mid week, next week. There will only be a slight chance of rain, but temperatures should fall off about 10 degrees. First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman



