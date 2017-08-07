FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warmth lasts until Christmas - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warmth lasts until Christmas

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
Areas of dense fog should lift by mid morning. Mostly cloud and mild conditions takes over this afternoon. More fog is expected overnight. Tomorrow scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected by afternoon. A touch cooler Thursday and drier with more sunshine. Clouds and warmer weather comes back Friday. Building rain chances this weekend ahead of a slow moving front. The cold front should pass Christmas Day. That means showers in the morning and colder air filters-in by afternoon. 


