FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warming trend the rest of the week

The warming trend continues. Highs reach the middle 70s this afternoon. Lows warm from the 40s to the 50s by Thursday morning. There will be some clouds by mid week with a rise in humidity, but no rain is expected the next several days. High temperatures get into the 80s by Friday and that should last until mid week, next week. A dry cold front should cool us closer to average by the end of next week. First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman

