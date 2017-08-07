FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warming this weekend

Cold start and a cool end with passing high clouds describes you Wednesday. A little colder to start Tomorrow then a warming trend gets us near 70 degrees by Saturday. Sunniest day will be Thursday. The cloudiest day, unfortunately will be Saturday. Rain arrives overnight and lasts into the first part of Sunday. Cooler and drier air returns by Monday and lasts into mid week, next week

