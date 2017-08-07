FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warming this weekend

Cold start and a cool end with passing high clouds describes you Wednesday. A little colder to start Tomorrow then a warming trend gets us near 70 degrees by Saturday. Sunniest day will be Thursday. The cloudiest day, unfortunately will be Saturday. Rain arrives overnight and lasts into the first part of Sunday. Cooler and drier air returns by Monday and lasts into mid week, next week
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.
Download the apps here.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.