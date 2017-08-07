FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warming into the Weekend

A chilly start end mild with ton of sunshine. Highs reach the middle to upper 70s. A warming trend gets us into the middle 80s by this weekend. Moisture and humidity levels rise Sunday. Good rain chances take over Monday and linger into the first part of Tuesday. A strong cold front passes. It kicks up the winds and brings the coldest air of the season. Highs are only forecast to reach the mid 60s on Wednesday. First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman





Keep up with weather on the go!

Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.

Download the apps here.