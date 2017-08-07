FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warm/Humid Weekend, Cooler Next Week

The record heat is over, but it will be much warmer and humid than typical for the mid October. Highs reach the upper 80s and low upper 60s right through the weekend. A cold front brings widely scattered showers Monday. Then finally a nice cool down on Tuesday. Highs fall into the mid 70s and lows into the middle 50s by mid week. It will feel like Fall next week.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
