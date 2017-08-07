FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warmer & Wetter Until Thanksgiving

Plenty of clouds Today and not as cold of a start. Highs will actually reach 70 this afternoon. By then we are expecting scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder. That should last through the evening. Tomorrow may be a carbon copy, except that rain will be more likely by the evening and overnight. Rain chances ease Thanksgiving and temperatures cool by about 10 degrees. Skies clear on Black Friday with cooler mornings and milder afternoons. That lasts into Saturday. A dry cold front brings chillier conditions back by early next week.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.
Download the apps here.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.