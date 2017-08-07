FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warmer & Wetter this Week - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warmer & Wetter this Week

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
A seasonable chill has return Today. We will warm into the 70s by Tuesday afternoon. A cold front brings a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. It cools us back down to average Thursday. A warming and wetter trend takes over this weekend. 

