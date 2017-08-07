FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warmer & Wetter Next Week

Cloudy and cool conditions dominate the last day of the week. Skies clear overnight and that allows lows to tumble into the lower to middle 30s. More sunshine is expected Saturday. Warming and increasing clouds come Sunday. By Monday rain is likely and scattered thunderstorm arrive by Tuesday with much warmer weather. A cold front slips south by Wednesday. That should bring a brief and subtle cool down and drier day. Rain is forecast to return by the end of the week.



