FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warmer & Wetter by Next Week

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
A freezing start warms to the middle 50s this afternoon with full sunshine. Warming Tomorrow gets us back into the middle 50s. A cold front arrives Friday with clouds and a slight chance of rain and temperatures in the 50s again by afternoon. Clouds break Saturday, build back Sunday and warms back into the 60s. Rain chances beginning to show Sunday PM and peak Monday and linger into Tuesday. Mornings will be much milder in the 50s and highs warm some too. .

