FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warmer & Wetter

Freezing to fine with tons of sunshine Today. Mid 70s are expected by Friday afternoon with increasing clouds. St. Patrick's Day brings showers and scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon. Rain chances fall some Sunday, only to peak Monday. Strong storms will be possible by Monday afternoon. Cooler and drier weather is set to return by the start of Spring into mid week.

