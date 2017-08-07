FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warmer Weekend, Sunday Soaker

Increasing clouds and warmer temperatures are expected Today. By Saturday highs reach 70 even with cloudy skies. Rain overspreads southwest Georgia Saturday night. Rain is expected most of the day Sunday. Rain totals are forecast to reach 1 to 2 inches with some heavier totals near the Florida State Line. It drier out by Monday and temperatures cools with near freezing temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Highs cool in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday and then warm back up by Thursday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.

Download the apps here.