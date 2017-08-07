FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warmer Today, Windy with Showers Tomorrow then Cooler

FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warmer Today, Windy with Showers T - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
Increasing clouds and temperatures are expected on your hump day. Tomorrow we start with some showers in the morning, wind gusts to 40 mph by the afternoon and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. It will also be very warm with highs in the lower 80s. A cold front drops temperatures by 15 degrees Friday. Sunshine returns and sticks around all weekend. Morning starts will be chilly, near 40 degrees. Highs will be seasonable in the mid to upper 60s. 

First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman


 

