FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warmer and Wetter this Work Week

We get a chance to thaw out from the Arctic Chill that has dominated our 2018 so far. Not as cold start this morning. Plenty of clouds and a slight chance of rain will keep most in the 50s this afternoon. By tomorrow everyone should reach the 60s and then 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds will keep it rather gloomy and keeps morning low in the 50s. Rain chances rise and become likely by Friday as our next cold front arrives. Colder weather returns this weekend. And a freeze is likely by Sunday.

