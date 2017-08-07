FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warm, Wet, Windy & Stormy Weekend

Turning very humid the next 24 hours. Showers and thunderstorms become likely by Saturday afternoon. Nate is forecast to be a hurricane making landfall early Sunday along the Louisiana coast. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday with gusty winds and a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms. Rain chance will ease early next week. Temperatures will be quite hot with highs near 90 and heat indices near 100 mid week. Cooing to seasonable levels by late in the week and drier. First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman







