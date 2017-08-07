FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warm & Wet Weekend

Clouds to start with light rain overspreading by midday. Rain keeps highs in the 50s this afternoon. Rain chances drop and fog forms overnight. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible early Saturday, otherwise it will be much warmer. Rain chances rise back up Saturday night and peaks Sunday. Thunderstorms could train and produce heavy rainfall. Unsettled weather lasts for the first part of next week.



