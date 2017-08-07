FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Warm & Dry until a Cold Front Arrives

Areas of morning fog and afternoon warmth will be the weather story the next 2 days. Rain chances increase Wednesday and showers become likely Wednesday nigh and lasts into Thursday. Cooler air funnels in Thursday. Cooler and drier weather then last into the weekend. Highs near 70 and lows near 50.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
