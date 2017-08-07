FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Unseasonable Warmth Dominates - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Unseasonable Warmth Dominates

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
Morning clouds makes way for more sunshine this afternoon. This means the 80s also arrive by then. More clouds and a slight rain chance show this weekend. Highs cools by 5 degrees Sunday. It will then rebound back into the 80s next week. Our best chance of rain comes Wednesday with a few afternoon showers. 


