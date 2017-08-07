FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Unseasonable Warmth Dominates

Morning clouds makes way for more sunshine this afternoon. This means the 80s also arrive by then. More clouds and a slight rain chance show this weekend. Highs cools by 5 degrees Sunday. It will then rebound back into the 80s next week. Our best chance of rain comes Wednesday with a few afternoon showers.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.
Download the apps here.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.