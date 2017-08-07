FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Temps ease a little for start of Fall.

Some patchy morning fog develops mostly where it rained yesterday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. Highs still reach 90 degrees Today with heat indices approaching 100. Temperatures relax closer to average this weekend, upper 80s and upper 60s. Rain chances drop Friday. Fall starts at 4:02PM. Rain chances rise back to the scattered side Saturday. Drier air takes over. That means lows remain in the upper 60s, but highs heat back up into the 90s next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman



Keep up with weather on the go!

Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.

Download the apps here.