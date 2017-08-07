FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Temperature Roller Coaster with St - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Temperature Roller Coaster with Storms in Between

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
Sunshine dominates the next 2 days with cool starts in the lower 50s and pleasantly warm afternoons in the lower 80s. This weekend we warm into the middle 80s and humidity increases. By the end of the weekend we introduce a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance still comes Monday with a possibility of some strong storms in the afternoon. Drier and cooler and eventually colder air takes over for the rest of the week. 


