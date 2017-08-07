FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Temperature Roller Coaster with Storms in Between

Sunshine dominates the next 2 days with cool starts in the lower 50s and pleasantly warm afternoons in the lower 80s. This weekend we warm into the middle 80s and humidity increases. By the end of the weekend we introduce a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance still comes Monday with a possibility of some strong storms in the afternoon. Drier and cooler and eventually colder air takes over for the rest of the week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman





Keep up with weather on the go!

Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.

Download the apps here.