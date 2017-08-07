FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Summer Weather until Friday

A summer time patter returns. Muggy starts, Heat indices topping off near 100 and scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Rain chances rise into Thursday. A late summer cold front slides south by this weekend. Temperature drop by about 5 degrees and humidity levels fall off. Eyes will be focused on soon to be again Tropical Storm Harvey. It looks to be making it's way into south Texas. Some of it's moisture may reach south Georgia early to mid week, next week.

