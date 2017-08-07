FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Summer Like, Maria stays East

Mild to muggy starts and hot and mostly sunny afternoons dominate the first part of the week. Heat index values could surpass 100. By the end of the week rain chances return to scattered side by afternoon. Drier and slightly cooler air returns this weekend. Tropical systems are forecast to stay to our east at this time. First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman





