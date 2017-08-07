FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Summer Here, Monster Maria in Puerto Rico

Heat and humidity and widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms has you thinking Summer. That's the forecast the next 2 days. Temperatures cool slightly Friday. Rain chances drop this weekend. Drier air this weekend allow morning low to cool back into the 60s. Highs will be more seasonable in the mid to upper 80s. The dry air takes us right through next week. High temperatures soar back towards 90 by mid week with full sunshine. Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico this morning as a category 5, 160 mph storm. The forecast keeps it away from the rest of the U.S.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
