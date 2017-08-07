FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Sub Freezing Starts through the Weekend

Wind chills start in the teen and only rise into the 30s this afternoon. That's because the winds will be sustained at 15 mph and gusting past 20 mph. Actual temperatures will go from the mid 20s to the mid 40s. A frigid night is expected with lows falling to near 20 degrees. A hard freeze watch is in effect. Sub freezing starts take us int the weekend. Highs do warm to just past 50 degrees by Sunday. Rain returns Monday with highs near 60 degrees and lows near 40. Drier, but not as cold mid week. It will actually be seasonable. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

