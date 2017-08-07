FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Stronger Cold Front Coming

A cool and breezy day is expected Today. Highs will only be in the mid 60s Today. Temperatures drop into the lower 40s Tomorrow, then a warming trend takes us into the upper 70s by Friday. A round of showers arrives by Saturday afternoon. A cold front then bring temperatures down even more. Highs on Sunday will only be in the lower 60s. Gusty northwest winds makes it feel even colder. Lows tanks into the upper 30s Monday morning. A gradual warming trend gets us to near average mid week with full sunshine.
