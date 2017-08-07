FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Strong-Severe Storms possible by Sunday Morning

Freezing to fine and tons of sunshine is your forecast for Friday. Warming into the 70s this weekend with a round of strong storms arriving for the 1st part of Sunday. An isolated storm could turn severe with Damaging wind gusts and even a Tornado. Cooler and drier air returns early next week and lasts through mid week.
