FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Strong Cold Front this Weekend

A warming sunshine gets temperatures into the upper 70s this afternoon. A milder night is followed by a quick build up in clouds and rain chances Saturday morning. Rain is likely by afternoon with some thunderstorms. Showers linger into the evening. Temperatures top off in the middle 70s midday and then fall in the 60s by the afternoon. Gusty winds sends the coldest air of the season Sunday. Low in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s start the day. Highs only reach the upper 50s Sunday afternoon with brisk northerly winds. Winds go calm overnight as highs pressure builds in. Lows range from 33-38 degrees. Frost is likely. A warming trend gets us back to average by mid week and warmer than average late next week. First Alert Meteorologist

