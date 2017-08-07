FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Strong Cold front arrives Thursday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Strong Cold front arrives Thursday

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
A mix of clouds and sun with comfortable low 70s Today. More clouds and slightly warmer Tomorrow. Windy and warm with afternoon thunderstorms expected Thursday. Much cooler and drier takes us through the weekend and into early next week. 


First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman

 

