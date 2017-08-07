FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Showers & Cooler Coming - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Showers & Cooler Coming

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
Warmer days are numbered at 2. Highs reach the 80s this afternoon with more clouds. And near 80 Tomorrow with a few showers by afternoon. Showers become likely overnight into the first part of Thursday. Temperatures tumble into the 50s and only rise back to the 60s. Drier and cooler conditions last right through the weekend. Highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s. 

Chris Zelman

