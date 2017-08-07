FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Short reprieve from heat & humidity

Humidity levels are way down, northeast winds are still blowing. This invites plenty of clouds Today and keeps temperatures in the 80s for the first time since August 5th. Winds relax Tomorrow and temperatures rebound with less clouds. Winds switch to the south and that opens up the Gulf of Mexico for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Rain chances stay scattered through the weekend with warmer temperatures.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Keep up with weather on the go!
Like the ALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.
Download the apps here.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.