FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Short reprieve from heat & humidity

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
Humidity levels are way down, northeast winds are still blowing. This invites plenty of clouds Today and keeps temperatures in the 80s for the first time since August 5th. Winds relax Tomorrow and temperatures rebound with less clouds. Winds switch to the south and that opens up the Gulf of Mexico for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Rain chances stay scattered through the weekend with warmer temperatures. 

