FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe threat peaks this afternoon

There's a slight risk of severe storms through this evening. The best chance for this to occur will be this afternoon. The threats include a 15% chance of Damaging Winds, and Large Hail. And a 5% chance of a Tornado. A First Alert Weather Day takes us into 8pm this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain through the 1st part of Tuesday. Spring begins at 12:15pm. Then it turns windy by afternoon. Skies clear Wednesday afternoon and temperatures drop from the near 80 Today to the mid 60s. Lows cool into the upper 30s Thursday morning. We warm close to 70 by Friday and into the upper 70s this weekend. It should be rain free from mid week to the weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.

Download the apps here.