FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Scattered Shower, then Finally Cooler !

Scattered showers and thunderstorms take over by this afternoon. Highs top of just over 80 degrees. A cold front sweep through Tonight. A nice northerly breeze sends the coolest air of the season. Temperatures start in the mid 50s Tuesday and reach the middle 70s in the afternoon. Tons of suns very cool starts and mild afternoon last into mid week. More seasonable weather returns to end the week and begins this weekend. Moisture begins to return by the end of the weekend/early next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman





