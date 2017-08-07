FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Roller Coaster Temperature Ride

A frosty start gives way to sunshine, breezy and a cool afternoon. A light freeze is expected by Friday morning. Warming into the lower 70s by Saturday and middle 70s by Sunday. By then showers and thunderstorms are expected. Rain should end by midday Monday. Cooler and drier air returns.



