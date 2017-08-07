FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Roller Coaster Temperature Ride

A frosty start gives way to sunshine, breezy and a cool afternoon. A light freeze is expected by Friday morning. Warming into the lower 70s by Saturday and middle 70s by Sunday. By then showers and thunderstorms are expected. Rain should end by midday Monday. Cooler and drier air returns.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.
Download the apps here.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.