FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Relief Coming Next Week

Areas of dense fog in the southern half of southwest Georgia could slow your commute. Heat & humidity again has highs reaching 90 and heat indices to 100. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. Some relaxation in the humidity is expected the next 24 hours. Lows cool into the upper 60s and highs still hover around 90 Tomorrow in the mid to upper 80s this weekend. Rain chances return Monday with an approaching cold front. By Tuesday we are finally going to get a cool down. Highs in the middle 70s and low in the upper 50s. Finally Fall Y'all !

